Exclusive Video: Darius de Haas Sings 'Let Me Carry You This Christmas' From New Holiday Album

BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at the music video for Darius de Haas' 'Let Me Carry You This Christmas' from his new holiday album! Watch the music video here!

Darius de Haas' new album Let Me Carry You This Christmas is set to be released digitally on October 24 and on vinyl December 5.

Audiences know de Haas from his turns on Broadway in the original casts of Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Shuffle Along, Marie Christine, The Gershwins’ Fascinating Rhythm, and Lincoln Center Theater’s Carousel. His soaring vocals also reached millions as the singing voice of Shy Baldwin in the Emmy Award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Let Me Carry You This Christmas is produced by Darius de Haas, Stewart Lerman, James Frazee, and Sean Patrick Flahaven. The album features arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway powerhouses David Chase (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Charlie Rosen (Some Like It Hot), Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical), and Tedd Firth. Musicians include Matthew Whitaker and Firth (piano/keyboard), George Farmer (bass), Mark McLean (drums), and Larry Saltzman and Armand Hirsch (guitar).