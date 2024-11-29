Exclusive: Taye Diggs Reflects on Career and Judging Role on SECOND CHANCE STAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Taye Diggs has always loved contest shows. And, as a performer himself, he admits that part of that enjoyment comes from using his knowledge and experience to judge the contestants he sees compete in these television shows. After all, this was why he initially decided to be a judge on the new series Second Chance Stage.

"I wanted to prove to everybody that I know what I'm talking about," Diggs told BroadwayWorld in an interview about the new competition series. "I've been on a Broadway stage and doing this show wasn't about helping the people: it was about doing what I like to do on the couch in front of millions of people and getting paid for it," Diggs said frankly, with a laugh.

However, now that he is on the judging panel of the series alongside Martina McBride and Heidi Gardner, his reality is quite different than he expected. "I didn't realize how much I took for granted as a performer myself," Diggs explains, thinking back on his own career. "My first chance, it just happened."

As the title of the show implies, this new series provides performers an opportunity to take another shot at pursuing what they love- whether that be singing, dancing, or something else. Many of these performers intended to make a career out of their dreams but, as so often happens, life got in the way.

Diggs says hearing the personal stories from the contestants was an emotional experience for him and is largely what sets this particular series apart from other competition shows. "These performers start out with their story about why they are embarking on this second chance," he shares. "When you see these performers and how invested they are, it no longer becomes about what they're doing. And that was overwhelming."

Diggs pointed out that this made it difficult to actually do the judging that he thought would come very naturally. "Everybody stresses that it's all about the performance. But it's different when you're on the other side. You are a performer and then you hear these stories. It's an added element of drama that you're not expecting. I was far more empathetic, which I didn't count on."

Despite having a multi-faceted career on Broadway, television, and in film, this was the first time Diggs had the opportunity to be on the opposite side of the table, which was another reason he was so eager to take on this project. He admits that his career hasn't always gone the way he expected.

"When you have a little bit of success, instead of appreciating it, it shines the light on stuff you haven't done that you thought you would do," Diggs says, naming a movie musical and winning a Tony as two achievements that have yet to become a reality.

As for his own "second chance," he reveals that he would love to return to Broadway- despite some reservations. "It's been so long since I've been there. This late in life, I'm experiencing things that I never thought I would. When I started out, Broadway was just an assumption. Then you get some success and you want to make some money so you do TV and film. Next thing you know, you haven't been on stage for a while, and the same thing that you assumed and trained for is making you petrified. What if I forget my lines? What if I rolled my ankle?" he poses. Still, he hopes that he will be ready to take the jump if and when the opportunity presents itself.

Diggs cites Idina Menzel, his former wife and the mother of his son, as somebody who has served as an inspiration for him in his own career. "When we first started out, nobody was famous. We were all just young and terribly talented," says Diggs. Since that time, Menzel won a Tony for her performance in Wicked and has gained global recognition as the voice of Elsa in the Frozen franchise. "She's a great example of just sticking to it, keeping your confidence and not getting bitter," he shares.

Diggs hopes that Second Chance Stage will come back for another season, even if judging the contestants isn't the "fun" he expected. Instead, he acknowledges the experience is helping him become a better person and performer. And, like the contestants themselves, he isn't taking the opportunity for granted.

The first two episodes of Second Chance Stage are now available on Max. Check out the trailer below.