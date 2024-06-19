Exclusive: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Takes the Stage at Broadway Sessions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned with cast members from the Tony-nominated The Notebook, now running on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Performers included: Hilary Fisher ("What Baking Can Do"), Dorcas Leung ("No One Else"), Happy McPartlin ("Never Enough"), Alex Benoit ("Leave the Light On"), Kim Onah ("White Boys"), Charlie Webb ("Barrett's Song"), Carson Stewart ("I Chose Right"), and Juliette Ojeda ("Saving All My Love for You"), with up and comers Rae Martinez ("I'm a Star), Daniel Peters ("Moving Too Fast") and Cayla Rose ("The Girl in 14G").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.