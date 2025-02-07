Exclusive: SIX Star Kelsie Watts Sings WICKED, CATS & More Around the House Before Broadway Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Recording artist Kelsie Watts' Broadway debut has been a longtime coming. Before she joins the cast of SIX as Jane Seymour later this month, Watts has shared an exclusive look inside her preparation process for Broadway – from inside her kitchen. Watch a video of The Voice alum performing songs from Wicked, Cats, The Bodyguard, and Dreamgirls below.

Watts will begin performances in SIX on Wednesday, February 19, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC), alongside fellow new queens Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr.

About Kelsie Watts

Kelsie Watts is a versatile recording artist redefining pop music with her captivating vocals and storytelling. Having collaborated with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, she has amassed a dedicated fanbase that includes a star-studded roster of supporters like Diane Warren, Kristin Chenoweth, Tyrese Gibson, Kyle Richards, Jermaine Dupri, and Timbaland. Known for her viral singing videos on social media and empowerment pop anthems, Kelsie’s journey continues with SIX as her Broadway debut and plans for new music releases in 2025.

About SIX the Musical

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.