Exclusive Podcast and Video: ALADDIN's Stanley Martin Chats, Premiere Song on 'Something New'

In Episode 512 of Something New: a musical theatre podcast, composer and host Joel B. New sat down with Broadway performer Stanley Martin.

Martin has been performing professionally since the age of 10. He is currently in, as well as an original cast member of, the hit Broadway musical, ALADDIN. His newest cabaret, "Smoke and Mirrors," is a retrospective of his 20 years in show business, with the help of his family and friends navigating through all the highs and lows.

For the live song portion of the episode, Stanley premieres "Handbasket," music and lyrics by Joel B. New.

"Smoke and Mirrors" plays at the Metropolitan Room on Monday, August 28th at 7PM. Tickets are available here.

Something New's Season 5 Concert Finale will be taking place in New York next month. Date and venue to be announced shortly.

Watch Martin perform the song "Handbasket" in this exclusive video:

A composer, lyricist, bookwriter, producer, and performer, Joel B. New is the proud recipient of an American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant for his music and lyrics. His stage projects include TO HELL AND BACK, MACKENZIE & THE MISSING BOY, AWAKENING (book: Jenny Stafford, music: J. Oconer Navarro), STANDALONE: A SONG CYCLE, AGATHA IN THE ATTIC, and RSVP.

Joel's work has been seen and developed at New York Theatre Barn, Prospect Theater Company, Musical Theatre Factory, Broadway au Carré in Paris, and The New York Musical Festival. Joel's first solo EP Cabot Cove -- a collection of "theatre pop" songs inspired by the classic TV series MURDER, SHE WROTE -- is available on Broadway Records. For more info, please visit joelbnew.com.

