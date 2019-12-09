Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and HADESTOWN's Eva Noblezada & Amber Gray

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features not one, but two stars of the mega-hit Hadestown, Eva Noblezada and Amber Gray.

Eva Noblezada previously starred in Hadestown at National Theatre in London. Last fall, she shot the lead role in the upcoming indie, Yellow Rose. In 2017-18, Noblezada starred on Broadway in the title role of the revival of Miss Saigon, receiving a Tony nomination. Variety called her Broadway debut performance "entrancing." She previously starred in the London revival of Miss Saigon and played Eponine in the West End revival of Les Misérables. Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Amber Gray's credits include: Hadestown (London's National, Edmonton's Citadel: Sterling Award, NYTW: Lortel nomination); Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway: Theatre World Award, Kazino, Ars Nova); Daniel Fish's production of Oklahoma! (Bard Summerscape); An Octoroon (TFANA, Soho Rep, P.S.122); and Taylor Mac's A 24 Decade History of Popular Music: 1900's-1950s (NYLA/UTR). Gray is a member of The TEAM and has codeveloped and performed in their Mission Drift, Primer for a Failed Superpower and the upcoming Reconstruction. Gray can always be found with political activist group and show Reverend Billy and The Church of Stop Shopping. Recent television: "Escape at Dannemora." MFA: NYU.

