Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine - Robbie Rozelle

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

Robbie Rozelle is a director, writer, performer, producer and graphic designer. He has directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominees Melissa Errico and Kate Baldwin, Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge...), RuPaul's Drag Race season 7 contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (Elephaba in Wicked), among others. In 2017, he sold out Feinstein's/54 Below twice with his debut cabaret solo act, "Songs From Inside My Locker", which was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award (in addition to nominations for Best Director). He returns to 54 Below this June with his all new show "Bustin' Out". As a record producer, he co-produced the Tony Award Season albums for the past two years, and is currently in the studio producing Jessica Vosk's highly anticipated solo album. For three years, Robbie served as the graphic designer and creative director for Playbill, culminating in the design he is most proud of, the branding of #PlaybillPride, a 30-day initiative of the LGBT movement in the theatre that included a redesign of their historic logo for the month of June 2014. He currently serves as the in-house designer for Grammy-winning record label Broadway Records, where he designed the iconic "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. He can often be found tweeting jokes and random musings at @divarobbie.

