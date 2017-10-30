Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Will Roland

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Will Roland currently stars as "Jared Kleinman" in the Tony Award winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen." Will had previously co-starred with Ben Platt in the promising musical "The Black Suits," so when they reunited for DEH the two already had much of the needed dynamics in place to create their indelible performances. On this episode of "Little Known Facts," Will shares what it has been like to live inside the meteoric rise of "Dear Evan Hansen," candidly discussing the great joys as well as the invasion of privacy that has come with this gig. Will also discusses how he grew up helping out in his family's antique business, acquiring tremendous knowledge of fine art and estate furniture. (He also demonstrates for Ilana his mad skills as an auctioneer! Will helped raise thousands of dollars for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids by auctioning off the plaster cast Ben Platt wears in the show to the highest bidder.) Will studied musical theater at New York University and is an accomplished lighting designer. He performs cabaret with Joe Iconis and others. Learn all about Will! Tune in now!





Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/singer/human currently making his Broadway Debut in "Dear Evan Hansen," in which he originated the role of Jared Kleinman (Broadway.com Audience Choice Award: Favorite Funny Performance). Recent credits include: "Dear Evan Hansen" (Second Stage & Arena Stage), "The Black Suits" (CTG & Barrington), "The Bus" (59E59), "LoserSongs" (Don't Tell Mama), & "Academia Nuts!" (NYMF). Will frequently collaborates with Joe Iconis & Family. Passionate about new work, he's helped develop plays & musicals with 2nd Stage, La Jolla, Arena, CAP21, Don't Tell Mama, and various Fringe festivals. Thanks Mom, Dad, Val, Steph, Station3, SRDA, and my many loving teachers for their support throughout this crazy endeavor. www.will-roland.com Twitter:@ll_roland

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles