Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- featuring Celia Keenan-Bolger

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Celia Keenan-Bolger, a native of Detroit, Michigan, has made a very impressive mark in the Broadway community. A Tony nominee beloved for her talent, kindness and political activism, Celia has moved effortlessly between musicals and straight plays. She burst onto the scene with her role in "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Shortly thereafter she captivated audiences as Laura in "The Glass Menagerie," showed her comedic genius in "Peter and the Starcatcher," and moved us to tears when she starred in "Les Miserables" (a childhood dream).



In this intimate episode Celia discusses how she handles the highs and lows that inevitably come along with a life in the theater. Married to actor John Ellison Conlee, Celia shares what it's like for two actors in a marriage and she opens up about the joys and surprises of parenthood. Celia also touches on her early years -- including her time with Sutton Foster in the children's theatrical troupe "The Peter Pan Players." Listeners will feel closer to -- and more in awe of -- this deeply talented, and equally kind, award-winning actress.





Celia Keenan-Bolger- Broadway: Glass Menagerie (Tony Award Nomination, Drama Desk Award, Dorothy Loudon Award), Peter And The Starcatcher, (Tony Nom, Drama Desk Nom, Drama League Nom), The Cherry Orchard, Les Miserables (Drama Desk nom.), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Tony Nom, Theatre World Award, Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble), Off Broadway: Tumacho (Clubbed Thumb) The Oldest Boy (Lincoln Center Theater), Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores), A Small Fire (Playwrights Horizons), Bachelorette (2econd Stage). TV: Louie, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, Good Behavior, Elementary, Blue Bloods, Law & Order SVU, Heartland. Film: The Visit, Mariachi Gringo, Breakable You, Diane (upcoming). Celia is a graduate of The University Of Michigan.

