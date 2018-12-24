Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Laura Dreyfuss

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Laura Dreyfuss sat down for a live interview with Ilana at the W Hotel in Times Square on a rainy Sunday night and they talked about everything from life after Dear Evan Hansen, their friendship with Tony Award winner Ben Platt and their mutual love of dogs! Dreyfuss just wrapped season one of the highly anticipated Netflix series THE POLITICIAN, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. In it, she stars opposite Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. Before that, Dreyfuss starred in and originated the lead female role of "Zoe" in the Broadway musical, "Dear Evan Hansen." Dreyfuss played the role since the musical made its world premiere in 2015 at Arena Stage in Washington D.C. She was nominated for a 2016 Helen Hayes Award for Best Outstanding Supporting Actress, Resident Musical on behalf of that performance. Dreyfuss then performed in the role off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater before its highly anticipated transfer to Broadway's Music Box Theatre in December 2016. Since its Broadway debut, "Dear Evan Hansen" and the individual performances have been acclaimed by fans and critics alike. Charles Isherwood of The New York Times called Dreyfuss' performance "sensitive" and "altogether lovely." The musical won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Dreyfuss received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, and a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program.



Previous stage credits for Dreyfuss include the 2010 U.S. National Tour and 2011 Broadway revival of "Hair" understudying the roles of Sheila Franklin and Crissy. She also appeared in the original Broadway production of "Once", eventually playing the lead female role, Girl, opposite Steve Kazee. "Once" was awarded the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2012.



On the small screen, Dreyfuss is best known for portraying Madison McCarthy in the sixth season of the FOX television series, "Glee." She appeared in 11 episodes and can be heard on the series' covers of "Chandelier" by Sia, "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and "Come Sail Away" by Styx. She can currently be seen in a recurring role on the second season of the Emmy winning Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Dreyfuss holds a BFA in Musical Theater from the Boston Conservatory.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles