Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Chris Stills & Kori Withers

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts- a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Chris Stills is a celebrated troubadour whose releases include his debut album 100 Year Thing produced by Ethan Johns, on through to the eponymous Chris Stills and most - recently, Don't Be Afraid where Chris reconnected with that "California kid who loves Leon Russell and Tom Petty". Raised between California and France, Chris has cultivated his music internationally along side a successful acting career where he's played Julius Caesar in the top-grossing French musical Cleopatra- The Last Queen of Egypt. Stills went on to also appear opposite Mélanie Laurent in in the French film Requiem for a Killer and later landed a foot firmly in both music and acting camps when his contributions to the long - running U.S. hit series of Shameless led to a regular guest spot across two seasons of the show. Chris's music is sought-after in film and television including his songs "Live To Live" on American Hustle and Black Betty in Hot Pursuit. He also sang The Bee Gees' "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart" in the 2018 Oscar ® winning movie I, Tonya. As a philanthropist, he's the co - producer and musical director for "Light Up the Blues "- an annual concert to benefit Autism Speaks.

Kori Withers is the daughter of acclaimed artist Bill Withers and can be found at KoriWithers.com

