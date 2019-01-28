Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Stage and Screen Icon Linda Lavin

The one and only new girl in town, Tony Award winner Linda Lavin, joins Rob and Kevin for a phone chat that discusses not only her appearances in A Family Affair, It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's Superman, Broadway Bound, and Last of the Red Hot Lovers, but what inspires her as an artist, what it was like making the rounds during her formative years, and how she like to collaborate with directors and writers.

Linda pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how a trip to a construction site launched her career, what was it like being in the room with Neil Simon, and why she learned her greatest acting lessons from Mike Nichols and a stranger!

Also, Linda shines the spotlight on Hal Prince, Olympia Dukakis, and Milton Rosenstock!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

