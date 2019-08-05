Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Tony-Winning Director, Choreographer Casey Nicholaw

The Book of Mormon. Mean Girls. The Prom. Aladdin. The Drowsy Chaperone. And that are only five of the many musicals that were directed and choreographed by one of the most productive men in musical theater: Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

In between running to each of the four shows of his that are playing on Broadway, Casey swung by Shetler Studios to discuss his career with Rob and Kevin.

Casey pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how an airline salesperson saved his job, what it was like bringing to life some of Broadway's most iconic musicals, and why you should never watch Mike Nichols watching your show.

Also, Casey shines the spotlight on Beth Leavel, Susan Stroman, and Tina Fey!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.





