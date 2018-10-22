Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Theatre Historian Steven Suskin

One of Broadway's most respected chroniclers, Steven Suskin, swings by Shetler Studios to talk to Rob and Kevin about his career as a General Manager AND as the author of such books as Show Tunes: The Songs, Shows and Careers of Broadway's Major Composers, Opening Nights on Broadway: A Critical Quotebook of the Golden Era of the Musical Theatre (1943-1964), More Opening Nights on Broadway: A Critical Quotebook of the Musical Theatre (1965-1981), The Sound of Broadway Music: A Book of Orchestrators and Orchestrations, The Broadway Yearbook, A Must See: Brilliant Broadway Artwork,and Second Act Trouble: Behind The Scenes At Broadway's Big Musical Bombs.

Steven pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he became one of musical theatre's most respected historians, what it was like working for the abominable showman David Merrick, and why the infamous Sarava commercial has a much deeper meaning than we all thought!

Also, Steven shines the spotlight on Irving Berlin, Mitch Leigh, and George Abbott!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

