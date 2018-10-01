Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Patti Mariano

She held one of Seventy-Six trombones, she heard about Hugo and Kim during The Telephone Hour, and she got to Sail Away with Elaine Stritch.

She is Patti Mariano one of the Golden Age's busiest child actors having appeared in the original productions of The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie, Sail Away, I Had A Ball, George M, Godspell, Rags, The Full Monty, and the 2001 production of 42nd Street.

Patti pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how Mickey Rooney was the perfect star, what it was like sharing the stage with Robert Preston and Barbara Cook, and why she became an integral force in the preservation of American Musical Theatre dance!

Also, Patti shines the spotlight on Meredith Wilson, Chita Rivera, Buddy Hackett, and Lee Theodore!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Include