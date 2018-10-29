Exclusive Podcast: Go 'Behind the Curtain' with Legendary Stage and Screen Star Daphne Rubin-Vega

In one of their most inspiring interviews to date, Behind the Curtain sits down with one of Broadway's most respected artists, Daphne Rubin-Vega, to discuss not only her career in such shows as Rent, Miss You Like Hell, A Streetcar Named Desire, Les Miserables, and more, but to spotlight the role of diversity and politics in the creation of art.

Daphne pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she got cast in Rent and Miss You Like Hell, what it is like being an artist who is classified as "other," and why your authentic self is the best self to present at auditions.

Also, Daphne shines the spotlight on Jonathan Larson, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Quiara Alegria Hudes!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast

Related Articles