Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Matt Loehr

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

The Beautiful tour's Matt Loehr has spent his career challenging the box that dancers have been put in. With nine Broadway shows and countless off-Broadway credits, Matt has learned that it's not solely about working hard, it's about working effectively. With a goal of being the best triple threat there is, he has gone from one of the best dancers on Broadway to currently starring on the Beautiful tour in a non-dancing/singing role. Now knowing he has to be a mental health ninja to survive showbiz, he is working towards progress without being afraid to speak up.





Related Articles