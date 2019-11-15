Exclusive Podcast: Broadway's Backbone with Jennifer Smith

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- apodcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Broadways Jennifer Smith- with 15 Broadway shows to her credit, Jennifer Smith's secret to longevity is to be kind and be on time. Lessons that she's learned along the way is that sometimes you just need to turn upstage and keep your mouth shut and the reason this business can hurt so much is because you love it. Jen believes that there are all types of love in this world and that utility people are vital to a show success. She is currently not fighting mother nature, but taking her by the hand.





