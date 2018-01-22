Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes the Legendary Director/Choreographer Kathleen Marshall

Brush Up Your Marshall because we have three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, Kathleen Marshall, to discuss all things theatre, dance, and musical theatre history! From an actress in the chorus of the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera to associate choreographer, from reality TV show judge to Artistic Director, Kathleen has held every job imaginable and is still raring to do more! Her Broadway credits include KISS ME KATE, WONDERFUL TOWN, GREASE, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, and so many more!

Kathleen pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she and her brother, Rob, fell in love with the business living in Pittsburgh, PA, what it was like to bring a contemporary lens to Golden Age musicals, and why her first Broadway visit involved strippers and animals chilling in a hotel room.

Also, Kathleen shines the spotlight on Michael Blakemore, Hal Prince, Chita Rivera, Graciela Daniele, and Donna Murphy!

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

