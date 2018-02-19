Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Three Time Tony Nominee Kevin Chamberlin

In this week's episode let us all say Solla Sollew because three-time Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin swings by Shetler Studios to look back on a varied career that includes the Broadway productions of My Favorite Year, Seussical, Dirty Blonde, The Addams Family, Triumph of Love, Disaster, and the hit Disney television show Jessie.

Kevin pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how he was busted as a wee lad for bootlegging, what it was like creating the roles of Horton and Fester in two of high school's most produced musicals, and why he loves developing new works!

Also, Kevin shines the spotlight on Nathan Lane, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Detective Beth Fowler!

Kevin Chamberlin is best known for his roles as Horton in Seussical, Uncle Fester in The Addams Family, and Charlie and others in Dirty Blonde. He is also one of the few Broadway actors to achieve Tony nominations in three out of the four acting categories, including Best Actor in a Play, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical. In addition to his achievements in theatre, Kevin also starred as Bertram Winkle in the hit Disney Channel Original Series Jessie.

