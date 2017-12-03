Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Original A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Star, Laurence Guittard

Today we are not in praise of women, but, in praise of the original Count Carl-Magnus, Laurence Guittard. One of Broadway's greatest voices swings by Shetler Studios to discuss some of the shows Laurence has appeared, including BAKER STREET, MAN OF LA MANCHA, ANYA, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, LOVE MATCH, OKLAHOMA, and countless others.

Laurence pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how Christopher Walken knocked out a man onstage, what it was like creating Carl Magnus, and why the son of a chocolate dynasty dedicated his life to theatre!

Also, Laurence shines the spotlight on Fritz Weaver, Richard Kiley, Stephen Sondheim, Hal Prince, and Agnes DeMille!

