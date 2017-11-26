Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Golden Age Musical Comedy Star, Kaye Ballard

It's not going to be a lazy afternoon when the great Golden Age musical comedy star, Kaye Ballard, sits down with Rob in her Palm Springs home to look back on her incredible career that includes the original productions of THE GOLDEN APPLE, CARNIVAL, MOLLY, PLUS TOP BANANA with Phil Silvers, THE MOTHERS-IN-LAW with Eve Arden, CINDERELLA with Julie Andrews, and countless appearances on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH Johnny Carson, THE LOVE BOAT, FANTASY ISLAND, and THE MUPPET SHOW.

Kaye pulls back the curtain on her career to discuss how she ended up on the cover of Life Magazine, what it was like discovering Paul Lynde, and why Kaye was saved from a life in prison by the generosity of Spike Jonze.

Also, Kaye shines the spotlight on Eve Arden, Bert Lahr, and Phil Silvers!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

