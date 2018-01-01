Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Looks Back at 2017 with Broadway Great Lee Roy Reams

While 2017 was filled with so many theatrical highs (Ben Platt, THE BAND'S VISIT, SPONGEBOB, Bette Midler, etc), it was also a time to say good bye to some of the industry's most beloved artists whose work made the theatre, and our world, a better place.

Rob and Kevin sit down with Broadway royalty, Lee Roy Reams, and reflect on the passing of such legends as Barbara Cook, Mary Tyler Moore, Gemze de Lappe, Thomas Meehan, Liz Smith, Robert Guillame, and so many others.

But, in the tradition of the great Irish wakes, this episode features a lot of funny, juicy stories like Sammy Davis Jr. trading in his gold chains for the Phantom mask, Joanne telling Cunegonde to take a ten, and Gomer Pyle seeking "The Impossible Dream."

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

