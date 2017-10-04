Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Creeps on Jason Robert Brown and Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

This Week: Looking back on THE LAST FIVE YEARS, celebrating HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, creeping on JRB, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG opens this Friday, international Sondheim, back to Bacall, a sneak peak of a bygone Broadway, teaching Bacall to dance, the librettos of Doc Simon, secrets of A CHORUS LINE, the importance of the libretto, Sid Caesar, the grittiness of Charity, what its like to show doctor, musicals that have other, unaccredited creators, the loss of obscurity, is Joshua Harmon the new Neil Simon, the "boulevard comedy" and a demand for humor in the theatre.

Every week director Robert W Schneider and actor Kevin David Thomas pull back the curtain on neglected, forgotten, and under-appreciated musicals, as well as bizarre performances, endearing television appearances, and all things show business.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends

TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain

INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast

Related Articles