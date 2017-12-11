Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with Equity's Third-Oldest Working Member, Jerry Adler

53 Broadway credits and counting. Yes, that record belongs to the incredible Jerry Adler, who is Actor's Equity's third-oldest working member. Jerry swings by Shetler Studios to discuss what it was like stage managing the original productions of GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES, MY FAIR LADY, THE APPLE TREE, COCO, and countless others.

Jerry pulls back the curtain on his career to discuss how the first preview of MY FAIR LADY was one of the longest performances of his career, what it was like stage managing Katherine Hepburn, and why Jose Ferrer's greatest performance was in his dressing room.

Also, Jerry shines the spotlight on Julie Andrews, Moss Hart, and Barbara Harris!

