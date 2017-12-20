Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Celebrates Favorite Things MINNIE'S BOYS, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS, and More!

Dec. 20, 2017  

Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Celebrates Favorite Things MINNIE'S BOYS, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS, and More!This Week: Christmas songs vs Hanukah songs. The Heat Miser makes an appearance. The joys of Stop Motion. Rob loses the button. Kevin does an impression. Hazel wants to sing. Groucho offers some creative consulting. Shelley Winters tries to sing. Lewis Stadlen meets Groucho. Clive Barnes hits a new low. Shelley Winters hits a note. RCA walks away. Tattoo sings a solo.

Every week director Robert W Schneider and actor Kevin David Thomas pull back the curtain on neglected, forgotten, and under appreciated musicals, as well as bizarre performances, endearing television appearances, and all things show business.

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY'S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway's greatest artists. From actors to directors, designers to producers, this podcast gives listeners the rare chance to hear Broadway's most intimate stories from the legends who were there to see it happen. The podcast is hosted by SDC director Robert W Schneider and AEA actor Kevin David Thomas. Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Celebrates Favorite Things MINNIE'S BOYS, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS, and More!

Become a sponsor of Behind The Curtain and get early access to interviews, private playlists, and advance knowledge of future guests so you can ask the legends your own questions. Go to patreon.com and search Behind The Curtain: http://bit.ly/2i7nWC4

On Thursdays, Rob and Kevin release a mini-episode that reveals hidden gems of the musical theatre canon and highlight the merits of each gems. Previous cult musicals discussed include Personals, House of Flowers, Brownstone, and No Strings.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.behindthecurtainbroadwayslivinglegends.wordpress.com You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

FACEBOOK: Behind The Curtain Broadway's Living Legends
TWITTER: @BroadwayCurtain
INSTAGRAM: BroadwayCurtainPodcast


Related Articles

From This Author Behind the Curtain

Behind the Curtain BEHIND THE CURTAIN: BROADWAY’S LIVING LEGENDS is a podcast dedicated to preserving the memories, wisdom, and anecdotes of Broadway’s greatest artists. From actors to directors, (read more...)

  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Celebrates Favorite Things MINNIE'S BOYS, THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS, and More!
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with 'Diva Whisperer' Richard Jay-Alexander
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with Equity's Third-Oldest Working Member, Jerry Adler
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Original A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Star, Laurence Guittard
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Golden Age Musical Comedy Star, Kaye Ballard
  • Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes the Legendary Tovah Feldshuh

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com