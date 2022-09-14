Exclusive Photos & Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at La Mirada Theatre

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment are presenting the monstrously hilarious first show of their 2022-2023 season, the Southern California premiere of the newly-revised, London version of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman, choreography by James Gray, musical direction and conducted by Benet Braun and directed by Jeff Whiting. Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein will preview on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 17 at 2 pm (with an opening on Saturday, September 17 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, October 9, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation The Producers, we bring you legendary actress Sally Struthers ("All In The Family," "Gilmore Girls") starring as "Frau Blücher" in this electrifying musical stage adaptation of Mel Brooks' brilliantly funny film which will leave you in stitches.

Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of the infamous inventor Doctor Frankenstein, reluctantly inherits the family estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick named Igor and lab assistant Inga, Frederick finds himself following in the mad-scientist tradition of his ancestor, creating a monster for this century. When the monster escapes, hilarity abounds. London reviewers called it "a love letter to American vaudeville" and "an evening of gloriously impure fun." Please note: For mature audiences - with a sense of humor! Contains mature humor, adult language, and sexual innuendo and situations.

Joining Sally Struthers as "Frau Blücher" will be A.J. Holmes as "Frederick Frankenstein," Sarah Wolter as "Elizabeth," Trent Mills as "The Monster," Maggie Ek as "Inga," Wesley Slade as "Igor," and Greg North as "Inspector Kemp & The Hermit." The Ensemble will feature Lexi Cross, Isabella De Souza Moore, Carl Draper, Cheyenne Green, Colby Hamann, Grant Hodges, Missy Marion, Ryan Perry Marks, Elle May Patterson, Austin Schulte, and Rodrigo Varandas.