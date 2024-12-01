Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Watch and Learn with Dylis Croman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including my official review of the Wicked film. Then I am joined by a true Broadway veteran with an incredible career, Dylis Croman. Fresh off of performing the role of Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, we chat in her dressing room between shows about her history with the show, and the world of Fosse.

Having met Anne Reinking at 14 years old and coming up through the ranks as a dancer, Dylis has always been a force in the world of dance. She made her Broadway debut in FOSSE, taking on one of the most iconic pieces of choreography, Bob Fosse's Trumpet Solo. She worked closely alongside Anne Reinking helping set the first national tour of the show, before going into the Broadway company.

Dylis shares about her experience in shows like Sweet Charity, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!, and the most recent revival of Dancin'. We talk about what it takes to maintain the longevity of a career on the stage, and she opens up about how the most impactful thing she has come to know as a performer is the ability to watch and learn from your peers. Dylis is a true gem, U don't wanna miss this episode!