Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fear Is A Part Of Courage with Amber Gray

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

First, I fill you in on all the latest Bway updates, from closing announcements to casting announcements, in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by my wonderful friends at BroadwayWorld.com.

Then I am joined by Broadway star Amber Gray to discuss her amazing career on stage and screen, and beyond! Currently starring as Mrs. Whatsit in the World Premiere of Heather Christian's musical adaptation of A Wrinkle In Time, Amber Gray is no stranger to originating roles. From Helene in Great Comet, to her Tony-nominated portrayal of Persephone in Hadestown, Amber's talent and artistry know no bounds and hold a singular place in the musical theater canon.

In this episode, we talk about everything from higher education in the arts, to being a mother and a full-time working actor. Amber is truly one of the best, both onstage and off. U don't wanna miss this episode!