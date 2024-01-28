Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week it's just us family, in a very special Q&A episode! I share all the latest Bway updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I answer all the best questions U guys sent in! We're talking Broadway secrets, Legally Blonde, and playing musical theater songs for aliens. U don't wanna miss this special episode!



