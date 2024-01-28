Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay

Join Jayke Workman for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE GREAT GATSBY Musical

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Q & Slay

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week it's just us family, in a very special Q&A episode! I share all the latest Bway updates in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I answer all the best questions U guys sent in! We're talking Broadway secrets, Legally Blonde, and playing musical theater songs for aliens. U don't wanna miss this special episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi

I am joined by performer Cayleigh Capaldi to chat about her incredible journey as an artist, including her current run in the off-broadway smash, Titanique. Cayleigh shares her experience of being the daughter of two performers, and how her world view was shaped by the arts.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Dont Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington

I am joined by Stage Manager extraordinaire, Tia Harewood-Millington, to talk about all the things that happen on the other side of the table!

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday

I am joined by musician, writer, and creator Lisa Stephen Friday to talk about her incredible new show, Trans Am. Lisa shares her experience as a trans artist, both in the worlds of rock and roll and musical theater. She has played alongside heavy hitters like Pat Benatar and Indigo Girls with her band, Lisa Jackson & Girl Friday, as the out and proud trans front woman.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Scott Frankel Writes For The Dames Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Scott Frankel Writes For The Dames

I'm joined by the incredible Bway composer and conductor, Scott Frankel, to chat about his incredible works. Scott shares about his process as a composer, as well as his collaborations with other artists like Michael Korie. From being nominated for a Tony Award for his incredible score of Grey Gardens, to writing War Paint for such heavy-hitters as Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole, Scott has truly put his stamp on the world of Musical Theater writing.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh CapaldiExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Anyone Can Whistle-Tone with Cayleigh Capaldi
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-MillingtonExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Don't Wear Denim with Tia Harewood-Millington
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen FridayExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lisa Stephen Friday
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Scott Frankel Writes For The DamesExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Scott Frankel Writes For The Dames

Videos

HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions Video
The Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Sings Out at Broadway Sessions
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You