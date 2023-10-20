Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Oh My Pod, It's a Bonus Episode!

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

Surprise, U Guys! It's the very first bonus episode of the pod! This week I am coming to you live from the dressing room at the Ambassador theater with Ray Bokhour and Ryan Lowe!

We sat down between shows on a two-show day of Chicago on Broadway to share the absolute shenanigans that happen backstage. Ray and Ryan hold the distinction of being two of longest-running cast members of Chicago Broadway, and they just so happen to share a dressing room! We talk about their collective experiences in this show, and what it takes to maintain the stamina to do a show 8 times a week for almost 20 years.



