Exclusive: Natalie Weiss and Amber Iman Perform New Songs From Brian Jordan Jr.'s RILEY THE MIXTAPE

Singer and actor Brian Jordan Jr. will release RILEY The Mixtape on October 17, a new album that serves as a preview for his in-development musical of the same name. BroadwayWorld has your first listen at two songs from the album: “I’ll GO” featuring Broadway powerhouse Natalie Weiss, and “FLY” featuring Tony Award nominee Amber Iman. Check out the exclusive studio recordings below.

Created, written, recorded, and executive produced by Jordan Jr., RILEY The Mixtape is a Black love letter to the HBCU experience. The musical, currently in development, is told through the lens of a young Black man navigating Greek life, band culture, student politics, and first love.

The mixtape includes original tracks featuring a roster of talent that includes Big Freedia, Amber Iman, Natalie Weiss, Blaq N Mild, Loren Lott, Olivia Lux, Tina Fears, Jessica Betts, Bella Coppola, Victor Jackson, Rajané Katurah, Muhammad Ayers, Dri Jack, The Mike Foster Project, Psiryn, and recently announced Tarriona “Tank” Ball of Tanka and The Bangas.

Brian Jordan Jr. is an actor, singer, and dancer best known for his breakout role as Maurice Webb on BET’s hit series Sistas. He began his career in theater, appearing in Broadway workshops, national tours, and regional productions before transitioning to film and television. His credits include Bolden, Get On Up, and A Question of Faith, and he recently directed and choreographed The Wiz for Atlanta’s True Colors Theatre Company.

Photo Credit: @RileyTheMixtape