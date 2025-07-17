Exclusive Listen: Haley Schattschneider Sings Jason Robert Brown's 'Stars and the Moon'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Club44 Records will release Over the Moon – the debut album from vocalist Haley Schattschneider – in digital and streaming formats on Friday, July 18. Already garnering Top 20, Top 10 and Top 5 placement on the iTunes Jazz chart with the release of her first three singles from the project, the official album release will align with the anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Carrying a lunar theme and skyrocketing arrangements of timeless classics such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Dancing in the Moonlight” and “Moon River,” the album promises to send listeners on an out-of-this-world musical journey. Pre-add Over the Moon at https://haleyschattschneider.lnk.to/OverTheMoon.



Schattschneider – a native of Wapakoneta, Ohio – comments: “As both a vocalist and a businesswoman in the Nashville recording industry, it is so special to be stepping into the ‘artist’ light for this project. I’ve dreamed of doing an album since I moved to Nashville in 2019. Working on Over the Moon has given me the opportunity to not only sing these songs I love but also utilize all I’ve learned as a production hand in Nashville, and the end result is an absolute dream come true!”



Inspired by a conversation with her mother and sister, album co-producer Leah Schattschneider, while vacationing in Iceland last November, Over the Moon is a love letter to their community. Haley expressed her excitement about the project and the opportunity to debut it in her beloved hometown, “I am so proud and honored to be returning to Wapakoneta for my album release show. The community has always supported and uplifted me in my music, so there is no better place for me to celebrate and share the launch of my debut album!”

