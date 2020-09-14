Exclusive: Jeremy Jordan Sings 'Grow For Me'; Re-Airs Today at 3pm & On Demand!
Jeremy Jordan's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET & is now On Demand!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.
Jeremy Jordan's performance as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3 PM ET.
Buy Tickets For 3 PM
Buy Tickets For On Demand
Check out an exclusive clip from the concert, which premiered last night, featuring Jordan singing 'Grow For Me' from Little Shop of Horrors!
In addition, check out a clip of the next winner of The Seth Sing-Off, Ray Winters!
Jeremy Jordan recently starred on Broadway opposite Kerry Washington in the provocative new play, American Son, and then reprised his role in the Netflix film adaptation of the show. Next up is his lead role as seminal record producer and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart in the feature, Spinning Gold, and starring as Seymour in the New York production of theiconic Little Shop of Horrors. Other films include The Last 5 Yearsopposite Anna Kendrick, Joyful Noisewith Queen Latifah and Dolly Parton, and Newsies.
His TV work includes series regulars on CW's "Supergirl", NBC's "Smash" and Disney Channel's "Tangled", and guest starring on "The Flash," "Elementary" and "Law and Order: SVU." Other Broadway shows include his Tony-nominated starring role in Newsies, playing Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde(Theatre World Award), starring as Tony in West Side Story, and playing leads in Rock of Ages and Waitress.
