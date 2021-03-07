Exclusive: Eva Noblezada Sings 'I'd Rather Be Me' From MEAN GIRLS in Concert With Seth Rudetsky; Re-Airs Tonight at 8pm!

Eva Noblezada's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered today at 3pm and re-airs tonight at 8pm.

Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Eva singing "I'd Rather Be Me" from Mean Girls!

Plus, check out the winner of this week's Seth Sing Off contest, Nile Zamora!

Eva Noblezada stars in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the recently released award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She was previously a lead in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after starring in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student in Charlotte, NC, when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.