Exclusive: Enter To Win A VIP Freestyle Love Supreme Opening Night Package; Lin-Manuel Miranda Meet & Greet And More!

Launched today, Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway is offering the ultimate VIP Opening Night experience -- including meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Freestyle Love Surpreme crew -- through a Prizeo sweepstakes raising funds for Planned Parenthood Action Fund and International Planned Parenthood Federation: Prizeo.com/TakeTheMic.

The grand prize includes two VIP show tickets to Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme on Oct. 2, admittance to the Opening Night cast party, opportunities to meet with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Freestyle Love Supreme crew, hotel accommodations at 1 Hotel, and roundtrip airfare to New York. The fundraising campaign is live until Sept. 23, 2019, and is supported by official hotel sponsor 1 Hotels.

Created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme incorporates audience suggestions and features special guest appearances (including Miranda who will be the special guest on Opening Night), making every performance unique. The original hip-hop musical phenomenon that is Freestyle Love Supreme has now made its way to Broadway, and one lucky winner and a guest will celebrate the premiere along with the cast.

With support of just $10 to International Planned Parenthood Federation and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund at Prizeo.com/TakeTheMic, fans are entered to win this memorable Freestyle Love Supreme experience. For larger contributions, donors receive extra entries and can also get fun, exclusive swag like Freestyle Love Supreme merch and even a customized voicemail message from Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast.

Lin-Manuel Miranda says of the campaign: "My mom, Dr. Luz, is on the board of Planned Parenthood Action Fund. With access to reproductive health care and sex education under attack, we wanted to raise our voices to support these amazing organizations. Supporting Planned Parenthood Action Fund and International Planned Parenthood isn't just about women -- Planned Parenthood health centers around the world provide care to everyone who needs it, no matter where they are from or how much money they have. This is every person's issue."

Miranda and his family have worked with Prizeo for many years, raising millions for various non-profit organizations. Prizeo mobilizes fan bases by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences for donors, allowing people to "give small and win big."

"We're grateful to work with Lin-Manuel Miranda again and bring in the Freestyle Love Supreme community," said Lauren Werner, General Manager of Prizeo. "We consistently feature incredible Broadway experiences for our donors and we're excited to bring them this ultimate VIP package, thanks to the Mirandas, the Freestyle Love Supreme team and 1 Hotels."

To learn more and donate to win the Freestyle Love Supreme VIP prize, please visit Prizeo.com/TakeTheMic before the campaign closes Sept. 23.

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big" while helping raise funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has helped hundreds of charities raise more than $50 million, including American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide, charity:water and Special Olympics.

Prizeo is a member of Charity Network. Named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Charity Network is also parent company to Charitybuzz, an online charity auction platform, and Global Philanthropy Group, a strategy consulting firm for cause. To learn more, please visit www.prizeo.com.

International Planned Parenthood Federation/Western Hemisphere Region (IPPF/WHR) is a leader in the movement for sexual and reproductive health and rights in the Americas and Caribbean. The IPPF/WHR regional office supports the work of 45 local partners in almost every country in the region. Our partners are local, autonomous organizations that share a common mission: to ensure universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, promote sex education, and fight for sexual and reproductive rights. In 2018, our partners provided some 6.6 million people with over 38 million health services. Eight of every 10 people receiving care at IPPF/WHR affiliates are women, and six of every 10 come from poor, socially excluded, or underserved communities.

Planned Parenthood was founded over 100 years ago on the revolutionary idea that women have the right to access the information and care they need to live strong, healthy lives. Today, Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) fights to protect that right - often in the face of politicians and ideologies trying to take it away. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is a nonprofit, non-partisan group. With our millions of activists, donors, and other supporters, we work to advance access to sexual health care and defend reproductive rights. While PPAF works at the national level, local Planned Parenthood advocacy and political organizations are fighting to defend reproductive rights in states across the country.





