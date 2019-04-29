Exclusive: BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Makes Predictions for the 2019 Tony Nominations

Can either TOOTSIE or THE PROM challenge HADESTOWN for the Best Musical award?

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks to the podcast's co-producer, BroadwayWorld and BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini.

Ahead of Tuesday, April 30's Tony Nominations announcement, Oliver and Matt make predictions in some of the biggest categories, as well as discuss some of the trends from this Broadway season, and the mounting Tony Award campaigns.

Throughout awards season, Oliver updates Tony prediction algorithm as more data points come in. So, get the up-to-the-minute info at http://ohenryproductions.com/tony-awards-2019/2019-tony-awards-nominations-predictions/.

Listen to the episode here:



Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Play

About Oliver Henry Roth: Oliver is a producer at OHenry Productions, a New York-based production company which he founded in 2014. His producing credits include the West End's The Inheritance, Broadway's Burn This, Escape to Margaritaville, and Head Over Heels, off-Broadway's Invisible Thread and Straight, and the current tour of Hundred Days. Upcoming: Lempicka, Sam's Room.

In addition to producing independently, Oliver is the consulting producer at DVRF, a nonprofit dedicated to developing new work and supporting emerging theater artists. On top of producing, Oliver manages a portfolio of theatrical investments including Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; Network; Sweeney Todd; Be More Chill; Derren Brown: Underground and TodayTix.

With Oliver's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Oliver also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com . You can find oliver on twitter and instagram @oliverhenryroth.

You can subscribe to "The OHenry Report" on Apple Podcasts , Stitcher , TuneIn , and Google Play .

Music by: bensound.com

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds