Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings from RENT in Clip from SO FAR: AN ACOUSTIC RETROSPECTIVE

Adam's virtual concert at The Space is available On Demand now through January 24!

Jan. 18, 2021  

Adam Pascal stopped by The Space for his virtual concert So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective. Check out this clip from his performance as he sings 'No Day But Today' from Rent and buy the concert On Demand here!

An intimate evening of songs and stories chronicling the amazing career of Adam Pascal. From Rent to Aida, through Something Rotten and Pretty Woman. The good, bad and ugly sides of his personal journey navigating the world of Musical Theatre.



