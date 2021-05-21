Events Added to NEW YORK MUSIC MONTH EXTENDED PLAY

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment announces the addition of events from new partners during the final two months of New York Music Month Extended Play. NYMMEP is a six-month program, from January to June, offering free, online events to support the music community and enthusiasts during the pandemic.

The new events have been added in the program's NYMM Talks, Resources for Musicians, Youth Programming and Performances and Workshops categories. The new partners are Atlantic Records, Universal Music Group, Songtrust, and The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project. You can learn more about all of the New York Music Month Extended Play programming at http://www.nymusicmonth.nyc./

New events by NYMMEP category:

NYMM TALKS

"Harlem's Black & Jewish Music Culture, from Tin Pan Alley to America's Songbook" with The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project

Pre-recorded talk available June 2021

Tin Pan Alley on West 28th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue was the birthplace of American Popular Music due to the many sheet-music publishers there in the late 19th and early 20th century. Drawing from his research and extensive collection of sheet music and theater memorabilia, John Reddick's talk weaves together the story of an evolving Black & Jewish collaboration rooted in Harlem and Tin Pan Alley that created the American songbook.

The Apollo Documentary: Viewing and Live Discussion with Universal Music Group

Live Panel Friday June 4th, 7 - 8 PM & On-Demand / Film Available On-Demand June 2 - 9

Universal Music Group is hosting a virtual screening of the HBO Documentary Film, THE APOLLO, which chronicles the unique history and contemporary legacy of the Apollo Theater, and a live panel discussion with UMG General Counsel and interim CEO of Def Jam Recordings Jeff Harleston; film producer Lisa Cortés; and Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. The panel will take place on June 4th at 7pm ET and the film will be available to stream on-demand from June 2 - June 9.

RESOURCES FOR MUSICIANS

"The Art of Music Development with Riggs Morales" with Atlantic Records

June 1, 2021 12- 1 PM

Atlantic Records' Senior Vice President of A&R, Rigo "Riggs" Morales will share his years of knowledge working with artists such as Wiz Khalifa and Eminem, from their early stages to massive success. Riggs will dive into the process of demos, production, and marketing, to provide a realistic outlook on the musicmaking process, as well as the keys to an artist's development at every stage.

"Everything You Wanted to Know About Music Publishing, But Were Afraid to Ask" with Songtrust

June 10, 12 -1 PM

Join the veteran music lawyer, Karl Fowlkes, and Songtrust's Anna Bond, who will help you understand your rights as a songwriter and music creator, and, most importantly, how you can make sure you're set up to collect all the royalties you earn. They'll also be available for your questions about music publishing, new technologies, the global picture, and any other issues you have about rights and royalties.

YOUTH PROGRAMMING

"Teaching Tin Pan Alley - Then & Now" with The Tin Pan Alley American Popular Music Project

Pre-recorded talk available June 2021

Numerous songs including the iconic "Give my Regards to Broadway," "God Bless America" and "Alexander's Rag Time Band" were composed and published in Tin Pan Alley on West 28th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue during the boom of the sheet-music business at the turn of the 20th century. This talk is a multimedia presentation by educator Lesley Doyel for children in grades 2-5 that focuses on two enduring Tin Pan Alley songs children began learning more than a century ago, and that people still sing today: Take Me out to the Ball Game and The Sidewalks of New York.

PERFORMANCES + WORKSHOPS

"Women's Fund May Playlist: NY Music Month Extended Play 2021" with NY Foundation for the Arts

Precorded talk available May 24

A playlist of pieces with jazz, soul and experimental influences celebrating female-identifying singer songwriters. Among the featured performers are recipients of the NYC Women's Fund Candice Hoyes, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Julia Kwamya, and Lucy Yeghiazaryan.