Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Ashley Park, Brian Victor Dixon and More Join Maestra Music Event AMPLIFY

Maestra Music, the not-for-profit organization supporting the women who make the music in the musical theater industry, will host a star-studded inaugural Spring concert event, Amplify, directed and produced by Tony-nominee Kate Baldwin.

Taking place virtually, Amplify will highlight the work and programs Maestra offers in an effort to provide support, visibility, and community by featuring stories, conversations, and musical performances featuring some of our favorite "maestrae" from Broadway and beyond.

Directed by Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin and produced by Baldwin, Georgia Stitt and Laura Ivey, Amplify 2021 is hosted by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas and Drama Desk Award winner Andréa Burns.

The evening will include performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney, along with appearances from Anais Mitchell, Kirsten Childs, Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, Maestra founder Stitt, and a special appearance by Bernadette Peters.

The evening's music directors and arrangers include Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Annastasia Victory, and Julianne B. Merrill, who also serves as Technical Director.

The event will also feature exclusive opportunities to connect in individual chat rooms with Broadway stars including Gavin Creel & Celia Keenan-Bolger; "Chers" Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks & Micaela Diamond; Chaplin co-stars Jenn Colella & Rob McClure; Book of Mormon original stars Nikki M. James & Andrew Rannells; Mean Girls Ashley Park & Erika Henningsen; and The Prom stars Caitlin Kinnunen & Isabelle McCalla.

Amplify 2021 is presented in partnership with Broadway Unlocked, the premier creator of live theatre-based digital content on the internet, on Monday, March 29, 8:00pm ET, with an interactive pre-show @ 7:00pm ET.

To register or purchase VIP tickets visit

https://secure.givelively.org/event/maestra-music-inc/amplify.