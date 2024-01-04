Ethan Slater Will Be Out of SPAMALOT Until January 21

Covering the role while he is gone will be David Josefsberg and Michael Fatica.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

 Spamalot

Ethan Slater, who currently stars as Historian/Herbert in Spamalot on Broadway, has revealed that he will be out of the show for upcoming performances in January. Slater shared on Instagram that he will return on January 21.

It was revealed yesterday that Michael Urie will play his final performance on January 21. Jonathan Bennett joins the cast as Sir Robin from January 23 through Sunday, April 28. 

The cast also includes Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot (Taran Killam plays his final performance in the role on Sunday, January 7), three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

SPAMALOT officially opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 16, 2023. SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway. Jeffrey Finn, Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater and Artistic Director, Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center serves as lead producer.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey serves as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. 




