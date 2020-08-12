Erin Dilly, Stephen R. Buntrock and More Announced for Grand Finale of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!
The finale of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE! will air on Monday, August 17, at 8:15 p.m. CDT
The supersized lineup for the fifth and final episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! has been announced. This free, live-streamed program will air on Monday, August 17, at 8:15 p.m. CDT via youtube.com/themunytv.
To-date, nearly 100,000 viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world have tuned in to watch The Muny make history with this new, live-streamed series.
The fifth episode will include:
- More scenes than ever "from the vaults" of The Muny's productions of A Chorus Line, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Guys and Dolls, Gypsy, Meet Me In St. Louis, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Muny Centennial Gala: An Evening with the Stars
- Muny artists and real-life couple Erin Dilly and Stephen R. Buntrock perform "You and I" from Meet Me In St. Louis
- A live vocal performance from former Muny Kid and Teen, and two-time St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Best Actress winner, Maggie Kuntz, singing "The Trolley Song" from Meet Me In St. Louis
- "I Will Be Your Home," a special video love letter to the behind-the-scenes Muny family, written and performed by Broadway and The Muny's Colby Dezelick
- "Broadway Melody," a Broadway-style filmed-at-The-Muny dance piece from Singin' in the Rain, conceived and choreographed by Broadway performer and St. Louis native, Richard Yoder
- "You Can't Stop the Beat," a high-energy, filmed-at-The-Muny dance spectacular directed and choreographed by St. Louis native, Broadway performer and Muny alumnus, Jack Sippel, performed by 19 Muny alums with vocals by Broadway and The Muny's Nasia Thomas
- A mashup performance by The Muny Kids singing "Come Alive/A Little More Homework" from The Greatest Showman and 13, respectively
- Graduating Muny Teens perform "Our Time" from Merrily We Roll Along in a special senior sendoff
- A series finale sing-along of "Auld Lang Syne" that honors a long-standing Muny closing night tradition, led by Broadway and The Muny's Beth Malone
- Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny
and more!
"I can't believe our summer season is now over," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer, Mike Isaacson. "I'm so grateful to everyone who has created this show, watched this show, and given us the gift of their summer nights. It's hard to say goodbye."
"After four weeks of unforgettable, virtual summer evenings together, our Variety Hour Live! curtains close with this amazing group of Muny artists," said President and CEO, Denny Reagan. "This lineup promises to be the perfect finale to what has been a one-of-a-kind season."
After the live broadcast, this program will be repeated only once on the following Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CDT, which will also be captioned and audio described.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ben Vereen's Son, Ben Vereen Jr., Has Died
BroadwayWorld is saddened to hear of the passing of Benjamin Vereen Jr., the son of Tony-winning actor Ben Vereen....
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Award-Winning Director and Choreographer Tony Charmoli Dies at Age 99
Tony Charmoli died peacefully on the evening of August 7th at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 99. Tony had a decades long, award-winning caree...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...