ELF THE MUSICAL Brings Holiday Cheer to Madison Square Garden Tonight

NETworks Presentations presents the New York engagement of Elf The Musical. The show will play from tonight, December 13, through December 29 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

As previously announced, George Wendt will play the role of Santa. The musical will feature Erik Gratton (Buddy), Bernard Dotson (Store Manager), Cynthia Ferrer (Emily), Veronica J. Kuehn (Jovie), Trey Middleton (Michael), Ruth Pferdehirt (Deb), Christopher M. Russo (Walter), Danny Rutigliano (Mr. Greenway) and Ken Clement (Santa Standby). The cast also includes Darren Biggart, Allyson Carr, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Paul Ianniello, Eric Anthony Johnson, ChanDon Jones, Drew King, Andrew Kruep, Emily Larger, Eric Jon Mahlum, Frankie Paparone, Emily JeAnne Phillips, Shaun Repetto, Wyatt Rogers, Morgan Rose and Emily Grace Tucker.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production features direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Performances of Elf The Musical begin tonight, December 13, and run through December 29 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets are on sale now and start at $39. For more information about Elf The Musical at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit theateratmsg.com/elf or call 866-858-0008. Groups of nine or more, call 212-465-6080; discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Erik Gratton (Buddy). Seeing the world through Buddy's eyes every day is the happiest way to spend the holiday season. New York: As You Like It (Rosalind, dir Moritz von Stuelpnagel); The Devil and Tom Walker (Tom, Metropolitan Playhouse); Scapin (Sylvestre, New York Classical Theatre). Regional: The Foreigner (Charlie, dir Brian Yorkey, Village Theatre); Mr Burns, a Post-Electric Play (Matt/Homer Simpson, ACT, Seattle). TV: "Grimm", "All My Children". Other favorite roles: Shrek, Hamlet, Dromio, Prince Hal, Jacob Marley, Billy Pilgrim, VP Panch and Wilbur the Pig. "Love to Krista and to family in KC, LA, Seattle."

George Wendt (Santa) Best known for his role as Norm Peterson (6 time Emmy nominee) in the legendary sitcom "Cheers". Other TV includes many episodes of "Saturday Night Live", "Clipped", "Franklin & Bash", "Ghost Whisperer", "Portlandia", "Harry's Law", "Family Guy", "Modern Men", "Bye Bye Birdie", "Becker", "St. Elsewhere", "The Simpsons", "Taxi", "M*A*S*H" and many more. Film: Outside Providence, Lakeboat, Forever Young. Broadway: Hairspary, Art, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the original Broadway cast of Elf. Other theatre credits include the pre-Broadway production of Rock and Roll Man, The Alan Freed Story, the National Company of Twelve Angry Men, in Chicago, the premier of Funny Man and recently completed a run as "Willy Loman" in Death of A Salesman. Second City Alumni. Graduate of Rockhurst College.

Bernard Dotson (Store Manager). B'way: Finian's Rainbow, (First Gospeleer, Original Revival Cast), Chicago, (Billy Flynn), Imaginary Friends, (Leo, Original Cast), Sweet Smell Of Success (Club Zanzibar Singer, Original Cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, (Original Revival Cast), and the Tony Award winning Musical Ragtime, (Original Cast). With a host of Regional, National, and International Tours, Bernard can also be heard singing on 6 cast recordings and received multiple nominations in the east and west coasts for his one man show "Unexpected Songs". "Two is best!!" BernardDotson.com

Cynthia Ferrer (Emily) has played leading roles in three national tours, over one-hundred musicals, and appeared on stage in almost every major theatre in the U.S.; working alongside Carol Burnett, Buddy Ebsen, Vicki Lawrence, Yvonne DeCarlo, Michael Feinstein, the Nicholas Brothers, Onna White, and Tommy Tune. Film/TV: worked with Garry Marshall, Julia Roberts, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Garner, appearing in "Mother's Day," "Valentines Day," "Georgia Rule," "Cougartown," "Crossing Jordan," "Judging Amy," Port Charles" and "General Hospital. Following Elf Cynthia will be directing Irving Berlin's Louisiana Purchase in Los Angeles.

Veronica J. Kuehn (Jovie) is thrilled to be returning to Elf, where she last played Jovie on the National Tour in 2015. Veronica was most recently seen in the The Old Globe/Asolo Repertory Theater's co-productions of Guys and Dolls (Miss Adelaide). B'way: Xanadu, MAMMA MIA!. Off B'way: Avenue Q, Clinton The Musical, both at New World Stages. Regional: The York Theatre, MSMT, The Eugene O'Neill, New Repertory Theatre and Lyric Stage Co. Veronica has soloed at Boston Symphony Hall with the Pops (conductor, Keith Lockhart). BFA from the Boston Conservatory. Original Cast Album of Clinton The Musical. @veronicajkuehn

Trey Middleton (Michael) is so excited to be joining the incredible cast of Elf The Musical! He made his Broadway debut in Matilda the Musical in which he also performed across the country in the First National Tour. From Hilton Head Island, SC, when he is not onstage, he plays soccer, baseball and golf. He is extremely grateful to Mara Entertainment and Innovative Artists for believing in him. Thank you to friends and HHP teachers for your support and a big thank you to Deborah Abramson. Love to Dad, Mom, Natalie, Cal, Sam, Nonna, Grampy, Aunts, Uncles and all of the cousins plus the one on the way!

Ruth Pferdehirt (Deb) loves spreading Christmas joy! Nat'l Tour: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Regional: Johnny Manhattan (Meadowbrook Playhouse), Gypsy (Pittsburgh CLO), The Importance of Being Earnest (Flatrock Playhouse), Noise Off and One Man, Two Govnors (St. Louis Rep), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), Hello, Dolly! and The Producers (St. Louis MUNY); Finding Nemo: The Musical (Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom). Also notable- Ruth's stage debut as Baby Jesus in The Nativity (Reba Place Church). "Love and thanks to the Pferds and Michael." Ruthpf.com.

Christopher M. Russo (Walter Hobbs). B'way: The Grapes of Wrath (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Meet Me in St. Louis. Nat'l Tours: Wicked, Miss Saigon, The Who's Tommy, Singin' in the Rain. Other Theatre: Ballad Of Little Jo, A Few Good Men, Forest Boy, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Frauleins in Underwear. Created roles in Petty Treasons and Pirates at the Road Theatre Company in LA. Film: The Manchurian Candidate, Limbo. TV: "Quantico", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "The Grapes of Wrath" (American Playhouse), "North and South", "Baywatch Hawaii".

Danny Rutigliano (Mr. Greenway, u/s Walter Hobbs) portrayed this role in 2015 Nat'l tour. B'way: The Lion King (original B'way, LA casts, Ovation Award), Billy Elliot, Born Yesterday, ...Whorehouse Goes Public, and Holiday Inn (PBS Great Performances, Nov. 2017). Nat'l tours: How to Succeed...., Cirque du Soleil's Banana Schpeel. Numerous Off-B'way including five productions for Encores!, notably title role in Fiorello! TV: "Blue Bloods", "Elementary", "HAPPYish", all the "Law & Orders", "Without a Trace", "My Big Fat Greek Life", others. Film: The Producers, Goodfellas, Dumbo II. Recently completed lab of B'way bound Beetlejuice. dannyrutigliano.com

Ken Clement (Standby Santa) is quite jolly to return to Elf for a fifth season! Regional: West Side Story; The Tin Woman; Moon Over Buffalo; Last of the Red Hot Lovers; Killer Joe; Glengarry...; 1776; Anna in the Tropics; A Funny Thing...; Forum; Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol; Faith Healer; CHICAGO; The Seafarer; The Diary of a Madman; Mack and Mabel; The Lt. of Inishmore. Nat'l Tour: Oliver! TV: "Burn Notice" "The Glades," "Magic City." Film: "Sex Drive," "I Love You Phillip Morris," "Catastropico," "Pain and Gain."

