Eric Idle to Release 'The Spamalot Diaries' Later This Year

On October 8, Crown will publish The Spamalot Diaries, the inside story of what it took to bring Monty Python and the Holy Grail to Broadway as the unlikely theatrical hit Spamalot, as told through actual diaries from the legendary comic performer, founding member of Monty Python, and New York Times bestselling author Eric Idle.

On March 17, 2005, Spamalot debuted on Broadway to rapturous reviews for its star-studded creative team, including creator Eric Idle, director Mike Nichols, and stars Hank Azaria, David Hyde Pierce, Sara Ramirez, John Cleese, Christopher Sieber and more. But long before show was the toast of Broadway and the winner of three Tony Awards, it was an idea threatening to fizzle before it could find its way into existence.

Now, in The Spamalot Diaries, Idle shares authentic journal entries and raw email exchanges—all featuring his whip-smart wit—revealing the sometimes bumpy but always fascinating path to the show’s unforgettable run. In the months leading up to that opening night, financial anxieties were high with a low-ceiling budget and expectations that it would take two years to break even. Collaborative disputes put decades-long friendships to the test. And the endless process of rewriting was a task as passionate as it was painstaking. Still, there’s nothing Idle would change about that year. Except for the broken ankle. He could do without the broken ankle.

Chronicling every minor mishap and triumph along the way, as well as the creative tension that drove the show to new heights, The Spamalot Diaries is an unforgettable look behind the curtain of a beloved musical and inside the wickedly entertaining mind of one of our most treasured comic performers.

Pre-order the book HERE.

About Eric Idle

Eric Idle is, perhaps, best known as a founding member of the iconic comedy troupe Monty Python, and he's continued writing and performing nearly nonstop since those early years. He has appeared in countless films, television, radio and theater productions. He penned the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit musical Spamalot, and created the original parody rock band The Rutles. Eric is also the author of several books, including his most recent bestselling Always Look on the Bright Side of Life: A Sortabiography.