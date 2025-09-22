Ephraim Sykes To Premiere Solo Show BLESSINS N LESSONS At 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Broadway star Ephraim Sykes, a Tony, Drama Desk, and Grammy nominee, will premiere his first solo show Blessins N Lessons at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 2, 7, and 12 at 7pm.

Blessins N Lessons traces Sykes’ journey from Alvin Ailey to Broadway, told through song, dance, and personal stories. The performance promises a passion-filled ride through the highs and lows of his life and career, featuring music from artists who shaped his artistic voice.

The show will also welcome special guests, including Tony Award winners Adrienne Warren and Joy Woods, Broadway’s Aramie Payton (The Outsiders, MJ), Jennie Harney-Flemming (A Wonderful World, Hamilton), and The Voice finalist D.R. King. Manny Houston (Illinoise, Freestyle Love Supreme) will serve as Musical Director.

Sykes has starred on Broadway in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Newsies, and Motown the Musical. His acclaimed performances have earned him a place among Broadway’s most dynamic and versatile performers.