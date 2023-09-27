Entertainment Community Fund Will Host Producer's Picks Nights at & JULIET and BACK TO THE FUTURE This October

This October, the Entertainment Community Fund continues their Benefit Performance program Producer’s Picks, with both & Juliet and Back to the Future set to host upcoming performances with blocks of tickets dedicated to supporting the Fund.

Producer's Picks tickets are donated by the producers of each show, so ticket buyers’ entire purchase goes to support the Entertainment Community Fund's programs and services. As the industry continues to recover post-pandemic, Broadway shows are generously showing their commitment to the Fund and giving back to the performing arts community with these Producer’s Picks shows.

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, is a national human services organization that addresses the unique needs of people who work in performing arts and entertainment with services focused on health and wellness, career and life, and housing. Since 1882, the Fund has sought to ensure stability, encourage resiliency and be a safety net for those who shape our country’s cultural vibrancy. Learn more at entertainmentcommunity.org.

You can support the Entertainment Community Fund by purchasing tickets to & Juliet's performance (October 18) and Back to Future (October 25).

Check out special curtain call moments at recent Producer's Picks performances below!

Some Like It Hot: Tuesday, May 23

Once Upon a One More Time: Tuesday, August 15

Aladdin: Sunday, August 20

Shucked: Wednesday, August 30

Kimberly Akimbo: Wednesday, September 6

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron