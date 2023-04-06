Enter to Win the Ultimate BroadwayWorld Experience; Mario Cantone, Myles Frost, Constantine Maroulis, Seth Rudetsky and Marc Shaiman Join Concert Lineup!

Are you BroadwayWorld's biggest fan? Have you been following the site since its inception? In celebration of their 20th anniversary, BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news across the globe, wants to celebrate their fans by giving one lucky winner and their guest the ultimate BroadwayWorld experience in NYC.

The winner of The Ultimate BroadwayWorld Experience will receive:

Domestic airfare/transportation to New York City

(1) Two Night Hotel Stay at CIVILIAN NYC

-Check-in: Saturday, May 20, 2023

-Check-out: Monday, May 22, 2023

(1) Dinner for two at Bond 45

(2) Tickets to see the new musical comedy SHUCKED on Broadway

(2) Tickets to explore the new Museum of Broadway

(2) Tickets to experience Edge at Hudson Yards

(1) BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack

(1) 1-Year Subscription to BroadwayHD so that you may enjoy the live performing arts wherever in the (Broadway)World you might be!

(2) VIP Tickets to BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert

-Red carpet photos + a meet-and-greet photo opp with the cast!

-VIP gift bag featuring Chita Rivera's biography "Chita: A Memoir", Kristin Chenowith's newest book "I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts", Broadway show swag, cast albums, apparel, experiences, passes, classes, skincare, snacks...and MORE!

To enter, record a video telling us why you're BroadwayWorld's number one fan - how you use the web site, when you first discovered it, why it's your favorite theater site, and anything else you'd like to share! If you're not a fan of appearing on camera, tell us the same in 500 words or less. For additional information, and all of the details on how you can enter, visit Click Here.

"BroadwayWorld would be nothing without the hundreds of millions of visitors to the site over the past twenty years, so we wanted to give someone the trip of a lifetime to join our celebration and be celebrated as a representative of our dedicated, loyal online community," said BroadwayWorld Founder Robert Diamond. "We'll never be able to properly thank everyone who has made BroadwayWorld what it is today, but this contest is our small way of making someone else's come true and join us for what I'm certain will be an entertaining - and emotional - evening."

As previously announced, BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. The festivities will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. The evening will feature performances and appearances from the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Howard McGillin, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, Josh Walden along with some special surprises. Tickets for the event are now on sale at Click Here.

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration Concert creative team includes direction by Broadway veteran, longtime friend and occasional BroadwayWorld contributor Richard Jay-Alexander, choreographers Baayork Lee and Kyle Garvin, and Richard's frequent collaborator, musical director Kevin Stites.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.