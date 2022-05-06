Enjoy an Evening Of Eastern Dances This Month at JCAL, Queens
The performance is on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 PM.
JCAL presents a Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists, sponsored by a grant from New York Community Trust: "Enjoy" an evening of Eastern Dances. A dance performance showcasing various dance styles from the continent of Asia.
The performance is on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 PM at the Black Box Theater at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432.
Admission: FREE for in-person & Virtual (YouTube live stream). https://youtu.be/3YwKm1_BF80
Registration Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enjoy-an-evening-of-eastern-dances-a-building-equity-initiative-at-jcal-tickets-323617698247
"Enjoy" an evening of Eastern Dances will feature seven dance companies presenting seven different dance styles from the continent of Asia.
Featuring companies/choreographers:
* Dance China NY - Chinese classical and folk dance
* Chandra Banerjee - Indian Contemporary dance
* Juliette Nieves-Becker - Bollywood Fusion
* Mala Desai - Odissi
* Meghana Murthy, Uditha Thiagarajan, Aparna Shankar - Bharatanatyam
* Paola Garcia - Sufi
* Preya Patel - Kathak