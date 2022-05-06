Enjoy an Evening Of Eastern Dances This Month at JCAL, Queens

JCAL presents a Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists, sponsored by a grant from New York Community Trust: "Enjoy" an evening of Eastern Dances. A dance performance showcasing various dance styles from the continent of Asia.

The performance is on Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 PM at the Black Box Theater at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11432.



Admission: FREE for in-person & Virtual (YouTube live stream). https://youtu.be/3YwKm1_BF80

Registration Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enjoy-an-evening-of-eastern-dances-a-building-equity-initiative-at-jcal-tickets-323617698247

"Enjoy" an evening of Eastern Dances will feature seven dance companies presenting seven different dance styles from the continent of Asia.

Featuring companies/choreographers:

* Dance China NY - Chinese classical and folk dance

* Chandra Banerjee - Indian Contemporary dance

* Juliette Nieves-Becker - Bollywood Fusion

* Mala Desai - Odissi

* Meghana Murthy, Uditha Thiagarajan, Aparna Shankar - Bharatanatyam

* Paola Garcia - Sufi

* Preya Patel - Kathak