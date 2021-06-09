Enjoy Live Outdoor Art & Jazz At Jim Kempner Fine Art

1000W is a unique collaboration of music and art and is celebrating its inaugural outdoor show at Jim Kempner Fine Art on Thursday, June 10.

Artist Jim Watt is creating a series of 1000 ink washes in the monochromatic Japanese Sumi ink and water as an ensemble led by jazz trumpeter Antoine Drye and bassist Mike Noordzy improvise as Watts paints in real time, improvising to the live music. Footage is simultaneously shot by famed photographer/filmmaker Danny Clinch (think Rolling Stone covers of Springsteen, Nicks and Foo Fighters) -- an artistic expression inspired by the expressive nature of the washes, the music and the filming

Nothing quite captures the essence of the form-the discovery born from collaboration and improvisation-like live performance. We invite you to cover this live, interactive collaboration between acclaimed musicians and artists in pursuit of a worthy goal: $100,000 donated to the jazz community.

At Jim Kempner Fine Art - Sculpture Garden | 501 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011, Thursday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.. Featuring Antoine Drye on Trumpet; Mike Noordzy on Bass.