English Bernhardt and More Take Over Lead Roles in MEAN GIRLS on Tour

The National Tour of Mean Girls has announced replacement casting for select roles. The Mean Girls National Tour, which just concluded a successful three week run at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., relaunched on November 2nd, 2021 in Tempe, AZ with new cities announced for the 22/23 Season.

Leading the tour as Cady Heron will be current Standby for the role, English Bernhardt, current ensemble member, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Karen Smith, Jasmine Rogers as Gretchen Wieners, Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis Sarkisian, and Adriana Scalice as Standby for Cady, Regina, and Janis.

They join current tour cast members Nadina Hassan as Regina George, Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard, Adante Carter as Aaron Samuels, Kabir Bery as Kevin G., April Josephine as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George. and Lawrence E. Street as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes new ensemble members, Brittany Conigatti, Maya Imani, and Iain Young. They join cast members Erica Simone Barnett, DeShawn Bowens, Lamont Brown, Mary Beth Donahoe, Niani Feelings, Sky Flaherty, Samuel Gerber, Dan Horn, Asia Marie Kreitz, Olivia Renteria, Grace Romanello, Sydney Mei Ruf-Wong, Marcus Shane, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, and David Wright Jr.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017. Following the suspension due to the pandemic, the Broadway production announced that it would not return. The North American Tour of Mean Girls opened in September 2019 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, playing to sold out audiences across the country before performances were suspended in March 2020. The North American Tour resumed performances in November 2021.

Mean Girls has plans for the musical to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures, as well as finalizing discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Supervisor), Benedict Braxton-Smith (Music Director), John Clancy (Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements), Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and The Telsey Office / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune says "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine declares the show is "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News raves Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And Entertainment Weekly proclaims it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.